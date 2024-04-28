234737
235048
BC  

London Drugs stores across Western Canada closed until further notice

London Drugs stores closed

Joseph Ruttle, Vancouver Sun / Times Colonist - | Story: 484641

London Drugs stores across Western Canada have closed until further notice because of what the company calls “an operational issue.”

In social media posts Sunday, it said pharmacists remain on call for urgent pharmacy needs.

“We advise customers to phone their local store’s pharmacy to make arrangements,” it said.

An employee outside a store in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood of Vancouver told arriving customers that all the computers were down at that location, though some appeared to be allowed in to pick up prescriptions.

It is not known if the computer systems are the universal reason for the surprise closures elsewhere.

Postmedia News has reached out to London Drugs for more information.

The B.C.-based company has 80 stores employing more than 8,000 people from Manitoba to Vancouver Island.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

235998