London Drugs stores across Western Canada closed until further notice

Photo: . London Drugs says its stores, including the Harris Green location in Victoria, were closed Sunday until further notice due to â€œan operational issue.â€ DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

London Drugs stores across Western Canada have closed until further notice because of what the company calls “an operational issue.”

In social media posts Sunday, it said pharmacists remain on call for urgent pharmacy needs.

“We advise customers to phone their local store’s pharmacy to make arrangements,” it said.

An employee outside a store in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood of Vancouver told arriving customers that all the computers were down at that location, though some appeared to be allowed in to pick up prescriptions.

It is not known if the computer systems are the universal reason for the surprise closures elsewhere.

Postmedia News has reached out to London Drugs for more information.

The B.C.-based company has 80 stores employing more than 8,000 people from Manitoba to Vancouver Island.