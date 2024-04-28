Son arrested in death of 71-year-old Richmond woman

Photo: The Canadian Press

Following the suspected homicide of a 71-year-old Richmond woman, police have arrested her son.

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the RCMP received a request for a wellness check at a Richmond residence around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police responded and found the 71-year-old woman had died. Officers arrested the woman's 38-year-old son, who was also at the scene.

The homicide team has since taken over the investigation but says it is working with Richmond RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services on the case.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says in the release that officers believe the incident was isolated and there is no risk to the public, but is asking anyone with information to come forward.