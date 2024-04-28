236273
Snow is falling on parts of the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning

Snow falls on Coquihalla

Some snow is falling on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning.

About three cm of snow fell on the mountain highway overnight, and mixed precipitation appears to be falling between Hope and Merritt this morning.

B.C.'s Minister of Tourism Lana Popham posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) at 8:30 a.m., showing large snowflakes falling, partially covering the highway.

“Winter conditions happening this morning on parts of the Coquihalla,” she posted.

DriveBC webcams at 10 a.m. show more rain falling on some parts of the mountain highway though, with largely clear roads.

The Okanagan Connector, meanwhile, appears dry Sunday morning.

GordonH

It can snow all it can in the high country throughout BC, anything to help tame down this year’s wildfires season.


