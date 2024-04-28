Cranbrook police seek public's help in finding missing pregnant woman

Photo: Cranbrook RCMP
Louise Perkins
Police in Cranbrook are asking for the public's help in finding a missing pregnant woman.
Louise Perkins was last seen near the Cranbrook Travelodge on April 24, and she's since gone missing.
In a press release, Cpl. Brett Urano says “police are concerned for the well being of Louise.”
She's described as a 5-foot-3, 28-year-old woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's currently eight-months pregnant.
Anyone with any information about Perkins' whereabouts has been asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.