Cranbrook police seek public's help in findind missing pregnant woman

Photo: Cranbrook RCMP Louise Perkins

Police in Cranbrook are asking for the public's help in finding a missing pregnant woman.

Louise Perkins was last seen near the Cranbrook Travelodge on April 24, and she's since gone missing.

In a press release, Cpl. Brett Urano says “police are concerned for the well being of Louise.”

She's described as a 5-foot-3, 28-year-old woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's currently eight-months pregnant.

Anyone with any information about Perkins' whereabouts has been asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.