Surrey RCMP are investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman

Photo: File photo

Surrey RCMP are investigating a murder in the Lower Mainland community.

Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a press release that police received a report on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. of the sudden death of a woman inside a residence in the area of 76 Avenue and 142 Street.

Frontline officers with assistance from the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit, responded and located the 33-year-old female victim.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” Lobb said.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.”

Lobb said police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase and no further information will be provided at this time.

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the incident, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]