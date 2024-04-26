BC Hydro offering free portable air conditioners to lower-income customers

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro is encouraging qualifying customers to apply for free portable air conditioning ahead of the summer heat.

With warmer temperatures just around the corner, BC Hydro is doing what they can to help low income families and vulnerable customers who are eligible to apply.

According to BC Hydro, the use of air conditioning in homes around British Columbia has increased by at least 20 per cent over the past few years and an upward trend is expected to continue as we head further into the decade.

Portable air conditioners are the most popular option amongst British Columbians as they come with a lower price tag, can easily be moved to other rooms of the house, are fairly simple to set up and are not required to be permanently installed.

"It is estimated that 730,000 units are being used across the province – an increase of about 350,000 units over the past three years," said BC Hydro in a news release.

To bridge the AC affordability gap, last summer the Government of B.C. announced a three-year program with $10 million in funding for BC Hydro to install 8,000 portable air conditioning units in the homes of British Columbians that need them the most.

Since last summer, over 4,400 free AC units have been installed and BC Hydro is encouraging qualifying customers to apply early to get their AC unit before the hot weather begins.

The portable AC offer is available to:

Households who meet the income qualification of our Energy Conservation Assistance Program or

People who have received a recommendation letter from their regional health authority's Home Care Program. If you've received a recommendation letter you don’t need to include proof of income in your application.

Visit the BC Hydro website to find out more.