Five suspects charged in large-scale drug and weapons investigation in Delta

Photo: Delta Police Five men from Delta, Surrey and Abbotsford have been charged following a year-long drugs and weapons investigation in Ladner by Delta Police.

What Delta Police (DPD) say started out as an investigation focused on fuel purchase fraud, quickly grew into a longer-term project resulting in the charge of five people with 47 charges including controlled drugs and substances, firearms, and a civil forfeiture process.

DPD say in February 2023, the department’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) learned of a fuel fraud scheme involving fraudulent cardlock cards being produced and used.

Police say dozens of fraudulent transactions had been conducted with a value greater than $25,000. The investigation identified that an organized group was involved in the fraud.

In April 2023, the CRU executed a search warrant related to the fuel fraud investigation at a property in the 6100 block of 104th Street, Delta.

As a result of the search warrant, a number of criminal offences were identified including: loaded restricted and prohibited guns, a fully operational drug lab and an illegal marijuana grow operation.

As a result, $1 million in street value drugs were seized along with vehicles associated to organized crime.

At the time of warrant execution, one man was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant. Two vehicles have since been subject to civil forfeiture proceedings, while other civil forfeiture processes are still in progress.

CRU prepared a disclosure package for Crown Counsel, recommending 73 charges against nine individuals.

On April 22, 2024, the Public Prosecution Service Canada (PPSC) approved charges against five individuals including: Robert Johan Simonsen, 52, of Surrey, Richard Stephen Vozler, 48 from Delta, Robert Joseph Stephen Lavalee, 55 from Surrey, Robert Sean Rylands, 42 from Abbotsford, and Norman Sterner, 44 from Delta.

Two of the five charged have been arrested, while the remaining three accused are currently wanted on unendorsed warrants.

“When we commence an investigation, we follow the evidence, and we don’t necessarily know where a specific file is going to go,” said Chief Neil Dubord. “This investigation is an example of just that. Our CRU showed commitment and follow-through on a complex investigation, with a complex disclosure package.

“I am very proud of the work of our CRU members. I would also like to acknowledge our Federal Crown partners who approved the charges in a seamless manner involving a new format for disclosure.”

The DPD also want to acknowledge the support of partner teams during the warrant execution, provided by the Integrated Emergency Response Team, Integrated K-9, and the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team.