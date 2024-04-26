Man fined $10K for poaching grizzly bear in Kootenays

Photo: Unsplash

A B.C. man has been fined $10,000 and banned from hunting for 15 years for poaching a grizzly bear in the Kootenays.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says in the spring of 2020, they initiated an investigation based on a tip from the public regarding the hunting of bears over bait in the Elkford area.

A year-long investigation concluded in June 2021 when conservation officers arrested a suspect shooting a decoy black bear at the site where bait had been placed. The investigation revealed the suspect had shot and killed a grizzly bear at the bait site and harvested parts from the bear.

Guofeng LI was sentenced in Fernie provincial court on Monday for Wildlife Act charges of killing wildlife not within open season. He will also have to forfeit his rifle.

BCCOS says the investigation included information gathered from search warrants executed on LI’s truck and cell phone.

There is no open season for grizzly bears in B.C.