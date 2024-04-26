B.C. seeking Health Canada approval to ban public drug use

After decriminalizing the personal possession of some illicit drugs 15 months ago, and having the courts block legislation that would have banned the use of drugs in parks, the B.C. government is now seeking assistance from the federal government to ban drug use in all public places.

Premier David Eby announced Friday afternoon that they province is now “working with the federal government” to amend Health Canada's exemption that allowed for the three-year decriminalization pilot project. The sought amendment would ban illicit drug use in any public place, and give power back to police officers to seize drugs or arrest drug users if they're using in public places.

Eby has discussed this proposed amendment with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but a timeline of when possible changes may take effect has not been disclosed.

The move comes after the province brought forth legislation last November banning the use of drugs within 15 metres of parks, beaches and sport fields, among other places. But shortly after the legislation was passed, B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ordered the law be paused, ruling it risked causing irreparable harm to drug users.

The ruling was upheld by the BC Court of Appeal last month.

The amendment from Health Canada that's now being sought would essentially go further than the legislation than the court objected to, restricting illicit drug use to private residences, overdose prevention sites or where some is "legally sheltering."

Eby also announced Friday that the province is working to make changes in B.C. hospitals, prohibiting the possession and use of any illicit drugs in hospitals. The changes will include increased enforcement and support for those with addictions.

While these changes won't include the searching of patients upon admission, staff will be asking patients if they have drugs on them, and if so, the drugs will be held by the hospital while the patient receives care.

More to come.