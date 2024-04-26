Fatal B.C. stabbing victim may have chased suspect, investigators say

Photo: The Canadian Press Kulwinder Singh Sohi, the victim of a fatal stabbing this week in White Rock, B.C., is shown in a handout photo. Investigators say the man killed in a fatal stabbing attack in White Rock, B.C., earlier this week may have tried to chase down the suspect who stabbed him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Police say the man killed in a fatal stabbing attack in White Rock, B.C., earlier this week may have tried to chase down the suspect who stabbed him.

Homicide investigators say witnesses told them that Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was seen in a physical altercation with the suspect before giving chase on the White Rock Promenade on Tuesday evening.

Sohi was attended by emergency responders at the scene after the attack but died from his injuries.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesman Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says a review of video evidence shows "many witnesses in the area," and anyone who saw the attack should contact police immediately.

The stabbing was the second within a few days in the same area of White Rock, in Metro Vancouver, near the community's popular pier, where another victim was attacked late Sunday but survived.

The description of the suspect in the fatal stabbing, a Black man wearing a hat and a grey hoodie, is similar to the one from Sunday's attack, but police have not confirmed if the incidents are linked.