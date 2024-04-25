Inquest into B.C. police shooting deaths recommends emergency events be recorded

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. An inquest jury looking into the police shooting deaths of a man and the woman he was holding hostage has recommended that events involving the emergency response team be recorded with both video and audio. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

An inquest jury looking into the police shooting deaths of a man and the woman he was holding hostage has recommended that events involving the emergency response team be recorded with both video and audio.

The recommendation is one of seven to come following the inquest into the deaths of Randy Crosson and Nona McEwan in March 2019 in Surrey, B.C.

The jury also recommended the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General offer extended training to probation officers in mental health disorders and addictions, and create partnerships with health authorities.

They said inquests should be done in a timely manner and that the emergency response team should have access to explosives without delay.

Over nearly two weeks, the jury heard from several officers involved in the more than nine-hour standoff, which ended with police shooting and killing both Crosson and McEwan.

Inquest juries cannot place blame but are given the option to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.