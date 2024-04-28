UBCO study shows deer moving north as winters warm, displacing caribou

Photo: UBCO

The deer population in western Canada is moving northward and encroaching on caribou, according to a new UBC Okanagan study.

Researchers from UBC Okanagan and other partners wanted to evaluate why deer densities in the boreal forest are rapidly increasing.

Researchers say the warming climate is allowing deer to expand their range and as the climate changes, animals are doing what they can to adapt.

Over the past century, white-tailed deer have expanded their range in North America, says Melanie Dickie, a doctoral student with UBC Okanagan’s Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab.

“The expansion of white-tailed deer into the boreal forest has been linked to caribou declines,” Dickie says.

“Deer are ecosystem disruptors in the northern boreal forests. Areas with more deer typically have more wolves, and these wolves are predators of caribou—a species under threat. Deer can handle high predation rates, but caribou cannot.”

Dickie, as well as fellow UBCO and Biodiversity Pathways researchers Drs. Adam Ford, Michael Noonon, Robin Steenweg and Rob Serrouya, have monitored the white-tailed deer’s movement into the western boreal forest for more than five years.

“The trick is that human land use and climate are often intertwined. As we move northward, the climate becomes harsher and human land use decreases, making it difficult to isolate these two factors,” says Dr. Serrouya.

“The debate over the relative effect of climate or habitat change isn’t unique to deer in the boreal, either; it’s one of the most pressing issues facing applied ecologists globally.”

Between 2017 and 2021, the research team maintained 300 wildlife cameras throughout the region to collect motion-triggered images of large mammals. These images were used to estimate white-tailed deer density.

Key findings from the study include that deer density was significantly lower in areas with colder, snowier winters. While human land use was associated with higher deer densities, the effect of human-caused habitat change was much smaller than that of climate.

The research was published Thursday in the journal Global Change Biology.

Winter severity is expected to decline as climate change progresses. This means that deer are expected to keep expanding northwards and increase in abundance, adding an increased risk to the caribou.

“When planning for caribou recovery, we need to consider these new forest residents,” says Dr. Ford. “We are now well into the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, but when doing restoration, we have to account for new pathways of species interacting in the food web.”