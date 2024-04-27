B.C. Wildlife Federation offers programs across the province to help next generation of campers

Photo: BC Wildlife Federation Wild Kidz day camp offers kids five days of adventure, outdoor skill-building, games, and love for the natural world.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation is helping to make sure the next generation of campers know their way around the wilderness.

The 'Go Wild' experience is being offered at different locations across the province, including Peachland and Christina Lake.

The camps include a three-day backpacking trip, which introduces Leave No Trace principles and camp cooking. Campers will learn archery, shelter and fire building, using a compass, marksmanship, and firearms safety.

Range activities are being offered where possible, including at the Summerland Sportsman's Association for the camp in Peachland. The camp at Christina Lake will also offer firearms lessons in a controlled setting. All range activities emphasize safety and skill-building.

“Our Go Wild campers gain a whole suite of practical skills they can use to lead conservation projects in their home communities,” said BCWF youth and education coordinator Elyssa Weickert. “Conservation professionals, including the BCWF Wetlands team, nurture and empower teens to make a positive difference for the environment.”

Go Wild is open to teens aged 12 through 17.

The Christina Lake Wild Kidz experience begins July 29 at the Owl Mountain Ranch. The Peachland camp is at Silver Lake Camp in Peachland, July 17th – 25th.