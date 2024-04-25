Wildfire forces evacuations near Chetwynd, closes Highway 97

Photo: BCWS Red dot indicates location of fire.

A wildfire near Chetwynd, B.C. has forced evacuations and the closure of Highway 97.

The Wildmare Creek fire was last mapped at 50 hectares Wednesday night, which was when the Peace River Regional District issued evacuation alerts and orders.

Evacuees are being told to register at the District of Chetwynd municipal office.

The fire is burning about 10 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd and has cut the community off from Prince George, which is roughly 210 kilometres southwest.

Ground crews and aircraft from the BC Wildfire Service are battling the blaze.