Man stabbed to death in White Rock, B.C., days after similar knife attack in area

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been killed in a stabbing in White Rock, B.C., and police say there are "apparent similarities" to another knife attack in the same area two days earlier.

RCMP say the latest incident happened late Tuesday, when a man was reported to have been stabbed near the White Rock Pier.

Police say the victim died at the scene, and a search of the area did not turn up the suspect, who is described as a black male, five feet 11 inches tall, wearing a hat and a grey hoodie with the hood over the hat.

The fatal stabbing follows an attack late Sunday also near White Rock Pier in which a person was stabbed and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect in that case as a black male, wearing a ball cap and a grey hoodie.

White Rock RCMP say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working on the case, and that given the similarities in the cases, investigators are trying to "determine whether or not there is a conclusive link" between the two attacks.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon says in a statement that patrols in the White Rock Pier area have been increased in response.

“Undoubtedly, these violent incidents have raised concerns surrounding safety in our community and we want to assure the public that their safety is our top priority,” Dixon says.