Harbour Air signs letter of intent to buy electric engines for its seaplanes

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Harbour Air's ePlane made its first appearance at Victoria Harbour Terminal on May 8, 2023.

Harbour Air has signed a letter of intent with Everett, Washington-based magniX to purchase 50 electric engines to convert its entire seaplane fleet.

The deal announced by Harbour Air on Monday — celebrated globally as Earth Day — said magniX will support the Transport Canada validation of its magni650 type certificate and assist in the certification work needed by Harbour Air to obtain Canadian and American approvals on the DHC-2 Beaver, with an option to extend their support to other aircraft platforms.

“We are excited to accelerate the adoption of electric aviation technology and further our journey towards a sustainable future,” Bert van der Stege, CEO of Harbour Air, said in a statement.

“The agreement with magniX underscores our commitment to revolutionize commercial aviation with electric propulsion and to pave the way for cleaner, quieter, and more efficient air travel.”

A key element to the Harbour Air electrification is to develop an aviation hub on the West Coast, providing electrification conversions and services to third parties, the company said.

Since announcing their partnership in early 2019, Harbour Air and magniX have been at the forefront of electric aviation.

Harbour Air had a successful maiden flight of the world’s first fully electric commercial aircraft in Richmond on Dec.10, 2019, and has since operated 78 successful test flights with its prototype.

Harbour Air’s timeline targets the commercial certification of its first electric aircraft by 2026.

Following certification, the company plans to convert additional aircraft within its fleet and offer third-party conversions to promote widespread adoption of electric aviation.