Princess Anne will spend time in both Victoria and Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press Princess Anne talks with RCMP Commanding Officer of J Div DeAnna Hill in Moncton, N.B. on May 19, 2023. The princess, sister of King Charles, was in New Brunswick to pay tribute to the 8th Canadian Hussars, Canadaâ€™s oldest continuously serving armoured regiment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Both Victoria and Vancouver will be on Princess Anne’s itinerary during her visit next week, although full details have not yet been released.

The Royal Canadian Navy is hosting her stay in Canada from May 3-5, during which she will be designated as honorary commodore-in-chief of the Canadian Fleet Pacific.

The Princess Royal is expected to stop by the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association’s Central Saanich facility on May 5.

Princess Anne is a noted equestrian who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and has been a long-time advocate of therapeutic riding for people with various challenges.

Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, will be with her in Canada.

Princess Anne was in Canada twice last year, including a visit to New Brunswick in May for the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) military regiment and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conference in Banff, Alta. in June.

