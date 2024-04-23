IIO investigating after man injured in Port Alberni RCMP custody

Photo: Cornelia Naylor. The Independent Investigation Office is investigation after a man was injured in Port Alberni RCMP cells.

B.C.’s civilian police-oversight agency is investigating after a man was injured while in the custody of police in Port Alberni.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into how and when the man, being held in Port Alberni RCMP cells, was injured and what role, if any, police played in the incident.

Port Alberni RCMP told the IIO that they received two calls on April 20 about a man who may have breached a court order and may have been considering self-harm.

Police said they attended a residence in the 3800 block of Galiano Drive, arrested the man and took him to the local police detachment.

While in custody, the man complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, the IIO said. It was determined he had sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The Independent Investigations Office is asking anyone with relevant information about the incident to contact the witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.