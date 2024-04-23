Endako fire evacuation alert cancelled

Photo: RDBN The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has canceled the evacuation alert for Endako, northwest of Fraser Lake.

The wildfire that threatened the village of Endako, northwest of Fraser Lake, that put people on notice to leave the area on short notice is no longer deemed a threat.

Based on the recommendations of the BC Wildfire Service the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has cancelled the evacuation alert issued Sunday afternoon.

For more information, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

There’s now just one out-of-control fire burning in the central Interior. The Burgess Creek fire in the Cariboo Fire Centre north of Williams Lake (about 20 kilometres west of Alexandria and five km northwest of Ben Lake) started on Saturday and still covers about 1,600 hectares.

That area remains under an evacuation alert.

In BC this year there have been 119 wildfires reported to BC Wildfire, nine of which started within the past day. Twelve fires in the province were declared out in the past day and 37 were extinguished over the past week.

If you spot a wildfire, immediately call 1-800-663-5555 or text *5555.