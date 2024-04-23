Woman in her 20s died 'suspiciously' at a Port Coquitlam home

Photo: Glacier Media file photo A dead woman was discovered inside a home on Burns Road in Port Coquitlam on April 16, 2024.

A woman in her late 20s was found dead inside a Port Coquitlam home last week.

Now, Coquitlam RCMP are calling for anyone who may have information about her suspicious death.

In a news release issued today, April 23, police say officers went to a Burns Road home at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, where they discovered the dead woman.

Mounties temporarily closed Dominion Avenue and Prairie Avenue early in the investigation, which has since been taken over by the Coquitlam General Investigative Services.

Police, with help from the Integrated Forensic Identification Service, stayed on scene until Monday, April 22, while a search warrant of the home and property were executed.

The regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) also has been alerted about the death, which is believed to be an isolated incident and not connected with gangs.

There is no risk to the public, confirmed Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release.

“Investigators believe that there are people who may have critical information about this suspicious death and are asking those individuals to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.”