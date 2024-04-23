U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers have found a body: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press A Washington state ferry passes through a channel in the San Juan Islands and in view of Mount Baker Thursday, March 26, 2015, near Friday Harbor, Washington state. Police in British Columbia say U.S. authorities searching for a pair of missing kayakers have found a body in the San Juan Islands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

Police in British Columbia say United States authorities searching for a pair of missing kayakers have found a body in the San Juan Islands of Washington state.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy says searchers south of the border have not yet identified the person as one of the missing kayakers.

Grandy says only one body has been located in the search.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP has said two men went missing Saturday while kayaking between D'Arcy Island and Island View Beach, just north of Victoria.

They said 36-year-old Daniel MacAlpine and twenty-six-year-old Nicholas West were in a teal blue fibreglass, two-person, kayak.

The search for the pair had expanded south into U.S. waters on Monday.