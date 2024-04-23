FortisBC is working on a transformer fire that knocked out power from Rock Creek to Greenwood

Photo: Contributed

Power was knocked out in parts of southern British Columbia Tuesday morning after a transformer fire broke out near 800 Murray Street in Midway. The transformer fire initially knocked out power from Rock Creek through to Greenwood but much of the power in that area has now been restored.

Darren Metcalf owns Pourboy Mechanical in Midway and tells Castanet that the transformer across the street from his shop caught fire at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"The substation caught on fire and they said it was going to be all day before the power in Midway is back on," Metcalf says.

Power was out in Rock Creek and Greenwood Tuesday morning as well but has since been restored. As of 8:50 a.m. there are still 350 FortisBC customers without power in Midway and that situation is likely to remain until the end of the day.

"Fortis BC and the fire department are both on the scene and they say it will be all day for sure," Metcalf says.

Castanet has reached out to FortisBC for more information.