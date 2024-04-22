B.C. man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department. Inderjit Sandhu was found at the scene in July 2022 and arrested.

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife nearly two years later.

Inderjit Sandhu, 48, entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder on April 19 at Abbotsford Supreme Court.

Back on July 28, 2022, police responded to a residence on Eastview Street for an assault.

First responders found Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu, 45, inside the residence suffering life-threatening injuries.

"Despite the best efforts of the responding officers and paramedics, Kamaljit Sandhu later sadly succumbed to her injuries,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Her husband was found at the scene and arrested.

Pierotti says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely with Abbotsford Police Department and BC Coroners Service.

No date has been set for a sentencing hearing.

Second-degree murder is a deliberate killing that occurs without planning and does not fall under any of the categories of first-degree.