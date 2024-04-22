Police still trying to identify woman killed in crash on B.C. highway

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

A female pedestrian who was killed during a collision in Abbotsford has not been identified.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a collision on April 20 at 11:31 p.m. on Highway 11 and found a woman dead at the scene.

"The Abbotsford Police Department is still seeking to identify the female,” says Const. Art Stele, noting the woman's injuries were serious and life-threatening.

RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services was at the scene to gather evidence.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information or dash-cam footage from April 20 between 10 p.m. and midnight.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police are not releasing any further details about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.