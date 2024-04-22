'Public safety is a priority': Man allegedly stabbed by stranger near White Rock Pier

Photo: Times Colonist. The man was wearing a ball cap and a grey hoodie, police say.

A man was allegedly stabbed by a stranger in White Rock and police are looking for the suspect.

On April 21 at 9 p.m., White Rock RCMP officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the White Rock Pier.

Const. Chantal Sears says a 28-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a ball cap and a grey hoodie.

"The investigation is in the early stages and the motive is undetermined,” says Sears.

Police do not believe the parties were known to each other or that there was a confrontation before the incident.

Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“There were many people in the area and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was taking photos/videos in the area to contact police,” says Dixon.

“Public safety is a priority so we are asking the public to assist us in our investigation to identify the suspect to prevent further incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.