Kayak found in the U.S. but brothers who left D'Arcy Island remain missing

Photo: SIDNEY/NORTH SAANICH RCMP Nicolas West, 26, left, and Daniel MacAlpine, 36, left D?Arcy Island for Island View Beach in a teal blue fibreglass tandem kayak at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

The kayak belonging to two brothers who went missing while paddling between D’Arcy Island and Island View Beach has been found in the San Juan Islands, but the men remain missing.

Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and Nicolas West, 26, left D’Arcy Island in a teal blue two-person fibreglass kayak at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, said RCMP.

San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter said he was informed around 11:30 a.m. Sunday that the Canadian Coast Guard had located the kayak on the southwest corner of Henry Island but had yet to locate the missing kayakers.

Henry Island is located about five kilometres northeast of D’Arcy Island.

The sheriff’s office deployed its police boat, a drone and three officers to Henry Island after the coast guard asked for assistance, Peter said in a statement just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

About five hours later, they had been unable to locate any signs of the missing kayakers, despite searching Henry Island, Stuart Island, Speiden Island and the surrounding waters, Peter said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the kayakers and their families, and are hopeful that they are located and found,” Peters said in a statement.

Police, search and rescue crews, and the Canadian Coast Guard have been engaged in the search since the two were reported missing on Saturday.

On Monday, RCMP said the search is concentrating in the area around San Juan Island, Lopez Island and Haro Strait.

MacAlpine, who works at a Victoria-based auto body shop, is described as white, five-foot-11, and 150 pounds.

West is described as white, six-foot-five, and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.