BCWS says Burgess Creek blaze has spread to 1,600 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Burgess Creek wildfire pictured on Saturday, April 20. As of Monday, the fire has grown to 1,600 hectares in size.

A wildfire south of Quesnel has grown to 1,600 hectares since it was discovered Saturday, prompting a wide-ranging evacuation alert.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Burgess Creek blaze is burning out of control about 40 kilometres south of Quesnel and five kilometres northwest of Ben Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued an evacuation alert Sunday evening for six parcels of land — covering 3,283 hectares in the Burgess Creek area.

BCWS said wildfire personnel, heavy equipment and aircraft are responding to the Burgess Creek fire, which is suspected to have been human caused.

Multiple wildfires were sparked in the Cariboo Fire Centre and in other areas across B.C. over the past several days.

Two spot-sized wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, one located just south of the Burgess Creek wildfire, are now classified as being held.

Four others, including a 23-hectare fire located about 70 kilometres west of Williams Lake, are classified as being under control.

Information posted Monday by the BCWS says nine wildfires started in the province in the previous 24 hours.

Officials have worried this year's wildfire season could be a challenging one, with much of the province continuing to experience significant drought and snowpack levels at record lows.

Last year's wildfire season saw more than 28,400 square kilometres of forest and land burned, hundreds of homes destroyed and tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information about the Burgess Creek wildfire. This story will be updated when more information is known.