Family asks for help to find missing woman from Williams Lake travelling to Chase

The family of a missing 44-year-old is reaching out to the public for help.

Carrie Zowty has been missing since Wednesday, April 17, leaving Williams Lake the day before to travel to Chase.

Her family said she reportedly arrived in Chase but her last phone ping was from Revelstoke at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. No other contact or phone pings since then.

"We have no idea where she went from there - Alberta, the Kootneys etc. She is an at risk person and we just want her to reach out to anyone so we know she is okay," her family said in their post.

Zowty is described as standing 5’2” and weighing 100 lbs, with green eyes and natural brown hair.

"She does wear a wig with dread locks at times. She is very personable and if you met her you will never forget her."

The vehicle she left in is a very distinctive- 4 Door silver Honda, with a smashed front black hood with red duct tape as stripes. The rear bumper is all black duct tape. The rear left tail light is covered with red tape.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 with File #2024-762.