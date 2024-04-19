Castlegar residents charged with drug trafficking, RCMP seize Audi

Photo: Rob Gibson

A pair or Kootenay residents have now been charged after a search in Castlegar almost a year ago.

RCMP searched a property in the 2600-block of 5th Ave in Castlegar on May 18, 2023.

Police say a man and woman were arrested without incident and a search turned up cocaine, cash and drug trafficking tools

Another warrant was executed at a residence in the 200-block of 3rd Avenue where another man and woman were arrested. More cocaine, cash and drug dealing tools were found.

During the search, RCMP also seized an Audi Q5 as potential offence-related property.

Castlegar RCMP have now completed their investigation and are recommending criminal charges and the Civil Forfeiture Office of British Columbia has been engaged to assess any offence-related property.

Since the investigation started on May 18, 2023, two suspects associated with the second residence are now deceased.

Castlegar residents, 64-year-old Humberto Cancela and 58-year-old Silvina Cancela, have now each been formally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

“Our officers are committed to enforcing and preventing the sale of illegal drugs in our community,” says Sgt. Monty Taylor, Castlegar’s detachment commander.

“This type of illegal activity will not be tolerated, and our Detachment continues to arrest and hold those who commit drug crimes accountable”.

Both Humberto and Silvina Cancela are scheduled to appear in court May 1, 2024.