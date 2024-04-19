Vehicle crashes into Walmart's store wall in Prince George

Photo: Citizen photo by Chuck Nisbett. A vehicle crashed into Walmart at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle crashed into the side of Walmart on the 6500 block of Southridge Drive in College Heights, which was reported to Prince George RCMP just after 2:30 a.m. on April 19.

“When police officers attended they quickly located the youth driver, who was transported to the hospital by Emergency Health Services. The family of the youth was already at the location and cooperating with the police investigation,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP, said.

The youth driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.