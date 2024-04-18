Nakusp man hit with drug trafficking charges

Photo: Contributed

Nakusp RCMP have announced charges as a result of two investigations that took place in May and June of 2023.

Cpl. Thomas Gill, RCMP detachment commander for Nakusp/Slocan, says the federal Crown has approved seven counts of possession for the purpose of rtafficking against Nakusp resident Saedy Jones.

"These charges were due to the excellent and proactive work of the Slocan Lake RCMP officer. It is a priority for the Nakusp and Slocan Lake RCMP Detachments to keep illicit drugs from entering our community, and away from the most vulnerable in the community, our youth," Cpl. Gill says.

Jones’s first court date is scheduled for May 15, 2024.