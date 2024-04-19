ICBC talking to teens about road safety ahead of graduation

Photo: ICBC

ICBC is urging safe choices ahead of high school graduation season.

New drivers are eight times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than an experienced driver, and that's why ICBC road safety speakers are visiting high schools around the province.

They want to connect with teens through sharing their personal stories and help students realize the life-changing consequences of taking risks behind the wheel.

On average, 26 youth are killed and another 9,600 are injured in crashes each year in British Columbia, and those numbers can spike during prom night, when kids are out celebrating graduation with friends.

“Our presentations open up conversations with teens about situations they may face and support them in making safe choices for their future,” said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC’s director of road safety.

“Our road safety speaker program is one way we’re working to protect young drivers and help them understand the life-changing consequences that can result from a crash.”

ICBC says car crashes are the leading cause of death for Canadian youth.

"We encourage adults to talk to the teens in their lives about the importance of making safe driving decisions," said ICBC in a news release.

Young drivers, parents and caregivers can find learning resources through the ICBC website, including the Learn to Drive Smart guide, practice knowledge test, and Street Sense, an app to practice hazard perception skills.