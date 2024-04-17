B.C. government earmarks $300M to help TransLink buy more buses, reduce overcrowding

Photo: The Canadian Press Buses line the Vancouver Transit Centre in Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. British Columbia is earmarking up to $300 million in new capital funding to help TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transit provider, add more buses to its fleet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia is paying up to $300 million in new capital funding to help TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transit provider, add more buses to its fleet.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the additional buses will reduce overcrowding and wait times throughout the region.

A statement from the province says the money will go toward purchasing buses to increase future services, while TransLink will put remaining funds from $479 million the province provided last year toward immediate improvements.

It says that work will include boosting the frequency of services, extending hours of operation for more than 60 routes and adding late-evening HandyDART services.

Brad West, chair of the mayors' council on regional transportation, says Metro Vancouver needs a transit system that keeps up with record population growth.

West says the current TransLink investment plan aims to address shorter-term challenges, and officials are looking forward to working with the B.C. and federal governments to develop a funding model to support long-term expansion.