B.C. police seize guns, 14 kilograms of fentanyl in Lower Mainland trafficking probe

Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland say a months-long trafficking investigation spanned multiple cities and led to the seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs, along with guns and $500,000 in cash.

A statement from Chilliwack RCMP says police searched locations including an apartment in downtown Chilliwack, a home in Vancouver's Collingwood area, two residences in Langley's Willowbrook neighbourhood as well as three in Surrey.

Police say officers seized more than 14 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, the highly potent opioid linked to thousands of drug poisoning deaths in B.C. in recent years.

They also seized more than 27 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, over eight kilograms of cocaine, as well as four handguns and three long guns.

The RCMP say seven people ranging in age from 21 to 40 were arrested as a result of the March 27 operation, but they have since been released.

Police say additional investigation steps are required in order to submit a "thorough report" to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

Supt. Davy Lee with Chilliwack RCMP says the investigation represents a "significant milestone" in the Mounties' ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The investigation included the use of "covert techniques to disrupt and dismantle a sophisticated drug trafficking network," he says in a statement.