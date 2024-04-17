Vancouver International Airport regains Best Airport in North America crown

Photo: Sandra Thomas, Glacier Media file photo Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is celebrating a smooth landing after taking home the title of Best Airport in North America at the Skytrax World Airport Awards in Frankfurt.

This win marks YVR's 14th time at the top spot and the first time its won the award since 2021.

Skytrax bases its rankings on a survey of over 13 million travellers worldwide.

The win comes after a period of navigating the turbulence of the global pandemic.

"Regaining our top spot as Best Airport in North America is a result of the dedication and hard work of our employees and everyone working here at YVR to serve travellers and our community," said Tamara Vrooman, YVR president and CEO.

In 2023, YVR facilitated travel for 24.9 million passengers. The airport implemented new accessibility programs like curbside greetings and expanded language services with sign language displays at all departure gates.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are considered the gold standard in the industry. The annual survey, encompassing more than 550 airports, is the world's largest dedicated to airport customer satisfaction.