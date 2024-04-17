Divers went into the Fraser for a stolen car. They found a bus

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP Divers at Maquabeak Park in Coquitlam.

A team in Coquitlam recovering a car that drove into the Fraser River this month found other vehicles during its dive — including a school bus.

Mounties say the team made up of police, ICBC officials and representatives from B.C.’s environment ministry were investigating a stolen 2004 Mazda that was submerged, with its engine still running, on April 6 at Maquabeak Park when it also located:



a school bus



a black 2000 Honda Civic stolen in 2010



a third vehicle

The Honda has since been pulled out of the water.

Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP, told the Tri-City News that as visibility in the river is poor, “it will take some time for the investigation.”

And as vehicles are extracted, police will work with ICBC to determine the registration and contact the owner.

Other agencies involved in the river car clean-up include the Canadian Coast Guard dive team, Coquitlam Towing, the City of Coquitlam and B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

“We will continue to work with our partners; however, should any of the vehicles be linked to a criminal investigation, Coquitlam RCMP will assume conduct of that investigation."