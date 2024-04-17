Man unlawfully at large by B.C. police has a history in New West

Photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. Stephen Johnston, 42, who has a history in New Westminster, is unlawfully at large by B.C. police.

A 42-year-old man wanted by B.C. police has a connection to New Westminster.

Stephen Johnston is considered unlawfully at large and was recently added to Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers' "most wanted" list.

A warrant has been in effect for Johnston since March 11 out of North Vancouver.

Police are seeking the public's help as efforts to find him have come up short.

According to B.C. online court services, Johnston was charged in New West for possessing for the purpose of trafficking in July 2008.

Eight months later, he was charge for breaching of undertaking or recognizance, for which he was sentenced to six days in jail.

As well, Johnston was charged for theft of property under $5,000 in October 1999. He was found guilty and spent seven days in jail.

Johnston is described as:



5'8"



159 pounds



Brown hair



Brown eyes





Anyone with more information about Johnston or his whereabouts is urged to call their local police detachment, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online to www.solvecrime.ca.

Crime Stoppers says a $5,000 reward could be granted if tips and details lead to an arrest and charge.