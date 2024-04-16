Former B.C. Ferries head to lead Clipper in Canada

Photo: GREATER VICTORIA HARBOUR AUTHORITY Mark Collins' contract with B.C. Ferries ended in July 2022.

Former B.C. Ferries chief executive Mark Collins has been named CEO of FRS Clipper in Canada, as well as chair of the board of directors.

The Seattle-based company runs the Clipper ferry between Victoria and Seattle.

Collins’ contract with B.C. Ferries ended in July 2022.

He started at B.C. Ferries in April 2017 with a five-year contract, then three years later received an extension to 2026. His contract was terminated, however, shortly after Joy MacPhail became chair of the ferry corporation’s board of directors in 2022.

A statement from B.C. Ferries at the time said it was “time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service.”

Gordon Dirker has been named chief executive for the FRS Clipper’s entities in the United States.

Collins and Dirker, who start May 1, make “an outstanding leadership team,” said Moritz Bruns, managing director of the international division of Germany-based FRS GmbH & Co., KG — FRS Clipper’s parent company.

Current chief executive Matthias Pahnke will stay on as a member of the FRS Clipper board and assume new duties within the global FRS organization, the company said.