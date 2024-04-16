B.C. man wanted on four warrants and 22 charges arrested

Photo: Ridge Meadows RCMP . RCMP officers discovered an imitation firearm during a traffic stop.

A man wanted on four warrants and 22 charges was recently arrested after trying to evade police.

On April 12, officers from Ridge Meadows RCMP were conducting patrols when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and noticed a firearm and property that was believed to be stolen.

Const. Tisha Parsons with Ridge Meadows RCMP says the driver was removed from the vehicle and the firearm was seized.

Police then determined the firearm was an imitation. They also discovered the man was a prohibited driver with four outstanding warrants and 22 charges.

"The male told police that he had been evading arrest since the warrants were issued,” says Parsons.

The charges were issued out of Langley and Abbotsford from September 2023.

“The vehicle was also impounded,” says Parsons. "This is a great example of the proactive work that the Ridge Meadows RCMP CRU (Crime Reduction Unit) continue to do in our community."

Police are anticipating additional charges and the investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity was not revealed.