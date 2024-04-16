Burnaby man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in South Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Police say the pair knew each other.

A Burnaby man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in South Vancouver earlier this month.

At about 6 a.m. on April 3, Vancouver police responded to reports of screams and a person lying on Rosemont Drive near East 57th Avenue, just north of the Fraserview Golf Course, according to a Vancouver Police Department news release Tuesday.

The woman, later identified as 49-year-old Gertrude Cheong, had been fatally stabbed and died at the scene.

Police arrested Burnaby resident Eric Lau, 29, the following day, according to the release.

He was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

Police said Cheong and Lau knew each other but did not say how.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.