Prince George house fire proves fatal

Photo: Citize file photo.

A house fire Monday night in Prince George's Hart neighbourhood in the north end of the city claimed the life of one occupant.

Prince George Fire Rescue responded to an active monitored alarm at the residence in the 4000 block of Chestnut Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The house was showing smoke and flames when fire crews arrived. Firefighters from three halls worked to extinguish the fire for three hours and found one person had been fatally injured.

The property loss is estimated at $250,000. The cause is currently under investigation..