Snowbirds return for Comox Air Show

Photo: CANADIAN FORCES SNOWBIRDS The Snowbirds are headed back to the Comox Valley on May 18.

The Snowbirds are expected to perform next month as 19 Wing Comox hosts its Armed Forces Day and Air Show, celebrating the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100 years of service as a distinct military element.

Other aerial performers at the May 18 event include the CF-18 Demo Team, CH-149 Cormorant (an air-sea rescue helicopter), CP-140 Aurora (a long-range marine reconnaissance aircraft), the KC-135 Stratotanker (an aerial refuelling tanker) and CH-146 Griffon, a multi-role utility helicopter.

The CC-130 Hercules, a military transport aircraft, will perform a search and rescue parachute-drop.

On the ground, participants can get close to a CH-148 Cyclone, a shipborne helicopter, and the new Airbus 330, which performs VIP and strategic transport roles.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be on hand with Jayhawk and Dolphin search and rescue helicopters as well as their version of the Hercules transport aircraft.

Step back in time to view a PBY Canso, a flying boat and amphibious aircraft, from Canadian Heritage Warplanes.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet and chat with the aircrew, groundcrew and other personnel connected to 19 Wing Comox and browse through the military displays. There will also be food trucks and a children’s zone.

There is enough grass space to accommodate several thousand people.

Seating will not be available at the show, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs. Bags and carried items are subject to search by gate security staff.

Admission to the family-friendly event is free.

It runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at 19 Wing/CFB Comox.

Bike racks are available near the bus gate. Pets are not permitted.

A limited number of parking spaces will be reserved close to the entrance gates for people with disabilities. Those who need them are asked to flag down one of the golf carts that will be passing through the parking area.

For more information, go to comoxairshow.com.