Dangerous sex offender living in B.C. community prompts notice from police

Photo: Surrey RCMP . Leonard Ramstead, 56.

A dangerous sex offender who has been convicted of crimes against teenage girls is living in Surrey and police are alerting the public.

Leonard Ramstead, 56, poses a risk to young children and adolescent girls.

In 2021, Ramstead was convicted of sexual interference of a person under 14 years old; in 2019, he was convicted of sexual interference of a person under 16 years old.

"Surrey RCMP is issuing a public interest notification under the Privacy Act of Canada regarding the dangerous sex offender,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

Ramstead received a statutory release ahead of his sentence’s completion in September 2026. He will be subject to a 10-year long-term supervision order after his sentence completion.

Ramstead is described as being five-foot-six tall and 234 pounds. He has pale skin, blue eyes, thin brown and grey hair, with a short brown and grey beard.

He must follow several conditions, including not being in the presence of and not communicating directly or indirectly with any children under the age of 16, unless "under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate."

Ramstead is not allowed near or around locations that children under the age of 16 attend. This includes daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks and playgrounds, swimming pools and recreational centres.

He is not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs.

According to police, he can also not be employed or volunteer in a position that puts him in a position of trust or authority towards people under the age of 16.

Ramstead will be monitored by police and electronic monitoring.

Surrey RCMP is working with the Correctional Service of Canada and Community Corrections to monitor the offender.

Anyone who sees or knows of Ramstead violating any of his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.