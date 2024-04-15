B.C. collision claims life of 23-year-old pedestrian

Photo: @surreyrcmp/Twitter Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, say police in Surrey.

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that left one person dead in Surrey.

At 8:37 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a crash at 61A Avenue and 144 Street.

Officers located a 23-year-old male pedestrian who had been struck by the driver of a Mercedes GLK 250.

The man has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the female driver of the Mercedes was transported to hospital but has since been released.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mercedes crashed into a Ford F150 that was stopped at a red light, causing it to roll over. Two other vehicles, a Porsche and a Honda Civic, were also stopped at the red light and sustained damages.

The occupants in these vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The driver of the Mercedes is cooperating with the police investigation.

"The investigation is ongoing, and speed is believed to be a contributing factor,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

Police are looking for witnesses or dash camera footage from the area of 144 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.