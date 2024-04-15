Up to 15 cm of snow expected on Trans Canada through Rogers Pass

Photo: Unsplash

Spring snowfall is expected on the Trans Canada Highway through Rogers Pass tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of 10 to 15 cm of snow between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

“A cold front will bring flurries to the region tonight, with the heaviest snow expected near midnight associated with the frontal passage. Heavy flurries will taper off to a few flurries by Tuesday morning,” said the agency.

Drivers are being reminded that weather in the mountains can change quickly, regardless of how balmy it may be in the valley bottoms.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.