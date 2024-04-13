Indian student shot and killed in Vancouver's Sunset neighbourhood Friday night

Photo: Varun Choudhary - X.com Chirag Antil

A 24-year-old Indian student was killed in Vancouver Friday night.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Chirag Antil was found dead in a vehicle near East 55th Avenue and Main Street at about 11 p.m., after police were called to the area for reports of gunshots.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

On X, formerly Twitter, the President of the National Students' Union of India Varun Choudhary wrote that Antil was an Indian student living in Vancouver.

Police have asked anyone with information about Antil's killing to contact the VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.