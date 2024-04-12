Man faces two murder charges after shooting at remote B.C. First Nation

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say a man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in a northern B.C. First Nation community. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with fatal shootings in a northern B.C. First Nation community this week.

Mounties in Tsay Keh Dene, roughly 360 kilometres north of Prince George, say in a statement that Orlan Marcel Dennis is being held in custody.

RCMP say officers responded to a call late Tuesday about shots fired at a residence, where two people were later found dead.

They say a man armed with a gun fled to another home as officers arrived at the scene.

Police say hours of negotiations followed before officers shot the man with their firearms and "extended-range impact munition," and he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into police actions in the shooting.

Tsay Keh Dene can only be accessed via flights that are scheduled twice a week, according to the community's website.