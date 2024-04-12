Playland's new launch coaster on track to open this summer

Photo: PNE ThunderVolt, seen in an April 12, 2024 image, will be Playland's newest addition for 2024 and is on track to open in July.

This summer, thrill-seekers will have a new ride to put on their must-try list as the PNE's Playland debuts the highly-anticipated new launch coaster ThunderVolt.

In an April 12 construction update, PNE reps indicated the coaster will be ready to roll later this summer.

A July opening date will be announced sometime in mid-June.

With people experiencing 1.3 G's as the coaster accelerates into a "supernatural environment with extraordinary animals" along with lights and graphics, the attraction promises to be an intense ride.

Riders will be blasted through an illuminated tunnel, getting up to the top before an 18-metre drop.

The new coaster was built by Zamperla, an Italian company that built the former Dragon Coaster that was at Playland until 2003, along with the Runaway Mine Train at Cultus Lake Adventure Park and rides at Disney World, Coney Island, and Dollywood.

Coaster details: What you should know about ThunderVolt

The ThunderVolt will be a three-car ride with 12 passengers at a time around a 380-metre track, which has already been partially built.

ThunderVolt replaces Playland's retired Corkscrew Coaster.

The launch coaster comes with a price tag of $9 million and is the amusement park's largest investment to date.

The name, ThunderVolt, was chosen after ideas were crowd-sourced from coaster fans.

Plans for the new coaster were announced in November 2022.

Playland re-opens for the season in May 2024.

With files from Brendan Kergin