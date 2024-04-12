CN train collides with truck on North Van railroad crossing

Photo: Mark Teasdale A CN train hit a truck that was crossing train tracks after exiting a parking lot in North Vancouver April 11. Luckily nobody was injured. CN Police and North Vancouver RCMP are investigating what happened.

CN Police are investigating after a CN tanker train hit a truck on an uncontrolled railroad track crossing in North Vancouver Thursday.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Barrow Street, just west of Mountain Highway.

The tanker train – used to carry chlorine and other chemicals manufactured at ChemTrade Electrochem Inc’s North Vancouver plant – was heading east at the time, travelling at a slow speed on the tracks, when it collided with a 2016 Nissan truck that was attempting to leave a business parking lot, according to the North Vancouver RCMP.

It was not clear whether the train was carrying chemicals at the time.

Police did not have any immediate information about how or why the truck was on the tracks at the time. The uncontrolled crossings in the area are all marked with stop signs.

Fortunately the man driving the truck – who was alone in the vehicle – was not injured, RCMP said.

The truck, which sustained damaged to its passenger-side door panel, was later towed off the tracks and away from the scene.

Traffic in the area was stopped briefly to allow emergency vehicles to enter and exist the area.

The collision was cleared by 6 p.m.